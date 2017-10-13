Cramer's lightning round: I'm behind the stock of Centene because of its CEO

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Centene Corp.: "OK, now, listen to me on Centene. At one point, the stock was down $8. [CEO] Michael Neidorff will figure out how to make money no matter what. So if this stock gets hit again, we are just going to say, 'Buy, buy, buy' and that's it."

Nutrisystem Inc.: "I don't know, man. The stock has had a very big run. It is from my actual hometown of Fort Washington and I know they're doing very, very well. I'd love to have them come on the show. But up this high, I'm going to have to say [don't buy] yet."

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "Oh, man. You're talking speculative of all speculative. That company doesn't make any money. That is strictly with mad money. I am a little concerned about it after the run."

Square Inc.: "We almost caught a triple in Square. Remember, it was at $16. When it got to $12, I recommended it. Thank you, [CFO] Sarah Friar, for really helping me explain the story. She's brilliant. Now it's all the way up to $32 and it's not done. We are Square users at Bar San Miguel. That's full disclosure."

Callaway Golf Co.: "People love golf now. The stock keeps going up. I'm not going to fight the trend."

Sprint Corp.: "Yeah, you're fine in Sprint. I'm not nuts about it. I do prefer T-Mobile to Sprint, but that's mostly because I'm colorblind and like magenta more than yellow."

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.: "We said stay away from [J.]Jill and own Canada Goose. We've been right. Do you double down here? We actually need cold weather to make that happen."