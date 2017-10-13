October is one of the most popular months for weddings, and thousands of couples will be taking the plunge and counting on becoming happily ever after.



If you and your betrothed are among them, you've probably already explored each other's attitudes about religion, politics and other sensitive topics. Yet have you ever really talked about your feelings toward money?

"Money can be a huge source of conflict in a marriage," said certified financial planner Christopher Krell, a principal with Cassaday & Co. in McLean, Virginia. "It should be as important a discussion before marriage as whether you want children or where you're want to live."