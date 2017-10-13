What's the best way to use an inheritance?

It's a question worth considering, with the U.S. on the cusp of a significant wealth transfer. Baby Boomers are poised to inherit $12 trillion from their parents and then in the coming decades, pass on an estimated $30 trillion to their own heirs.

If you receive an inheritance, the first thing to do is pause, said Gail Cohen, chair of the board or directors and general trust counsel for Fiduciary Trust Company International. Take time to grieve and process the loss of your loved one.

"I don't think any big decisions should be made during that period of time," she said.