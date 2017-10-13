With their fourth child on the way, Greg and Rachel Denning were living the American dream. They had a nice house with a white-picket fence in a good neighborhood in Utah. Greg had a great job as a high school teacher. They had a couple of cars and even a couple of dogs.

"We were settling in for life," said Greg.

But the Dennings realized that wasn't the life they wanted. They had read self-help and motivational books and had been inspired to start dreaming bigger. They asked themselves what they would do if they could live any way they wanted. The answer: take their family to developing countries and serve others.

More from GOBankingRates:

Take the journey of a lifetime with these around-the-world trips

Insider tips: 20 secret ways to save on your next hotel stay

12 jobs that let you see the world for free

"We genuinely want to live deliberately," said Greg. "Obviously, it's not for everybody — but it was our dream."