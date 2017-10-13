How you can become a better networker—even if you're an introvert

You might be stuck in the same cubicle for the rest of your life, or you might land the job of your dreams. Networking could make the difference.

But that doesn't mean you should approach a networking opportunity with the sole intent of personal gain. Instead, argues organizational psychologist Adam Grant, you should focus on serving others.

In his book, "Give and Take," he writes, "When we meet a new person who expresses enthusiasm about connecting, we frequently wonder whether he's acting friendly because he's genuinely interested in a relationship that will benefit both of us, or because he wants something from us."

It's usually not so hard to tell.