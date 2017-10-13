Russia finance chief says cryptocurrencies are a 'fact of life' and we shouldn't ignore their rise

Russia's finance minister has detailed the wide-ranging assessment his country is undertaking on cryptocurrencies, saying they're a "fact of life" that need to be monitored but ultimately accepted and regulated.

"Cryptocurrencies are a fact of life ... We need to create a legal framework for these operations, we need to control these operations if these operations contravene the law, including money laundering legislation," Anton Siluanov, the minister of finance for Russia told CNBC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, D.C.

Speaking about the full range of digital currencies, not just bitcoin, he said that Russia is planning the state regulation of the mining, circulation and the buying and selling of these currencies.

This, he said, was not just to generate tax revenues but to protect the people and investors using cryptocurrencies.

"The state cannot remain on the sidelines. The state sees all the risks that might arise during the purchase and sale of these cryptocurrencies, especially for the general public, who do not always have the requisite level of education," he said.