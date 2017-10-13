15 years later, 'Sex and the City' writer defends Carrie's controversial money choices

The notorious "Ring a Ding Ding" episode from Season 4 of HBO's blockbuster series "Sex and the City," in which Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) must buy or lose her Manhattan apartment, aired 15 years ago in 2002, but the lessons it teaches about money are as relevant as ever.

The episode features Carrie at her most irresponsible as she deals with the fallout from her break up with her ex-fiancee Aidan, who is now her landlord. He presents her with the choice to either buy her co-op back from him or vacate in 30 days.

After she realizes how little she get elsewhere in Manhattan for what she was spending on her rent-stabilized studio, she panics and tries to raise about $40,000 for a down payment any way she can. She scolds her friend Charlotte for not offering to help, leading Charlotte, in the end, to bail her out.

"If people were pissed and hated that Carrie did that, I'm OK with that," writer-producer Amy Harris tells CNBC Make It. After all, the writers room itself was deeply divided: "The biggest fight we ever got into in the writers' room was about the money," she says. "That was a very big debate."

Carrie's first step is to try to get a loan from a bank. There she learns, along with viewers, that, at 35, she has $700 in checking and $957 in savings. She has no other assets, no property, stocks or bonds. She has no income except what she brings in from her newspaper column.

That might be par for the course for a young creative trying to get buy in New York City — except for Carrie's extravagant lifestyle. One viewer did the math and concluded that, in Season 1 of the show, Carrie "made approximately $15,400" and "spent an estimated $21,216."