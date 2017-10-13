Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BAC, PNC, NFLX, NVDA, TSLA, EFX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Bank of America – The bank reported quarterly profit of 48 cents per share, three cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. The bank was helped by improved lending activity, as well as higher interest rates.

PNC Financial – PNC came in three cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share. Revenue topped forecasts, as well. Like Bank of America, PNC was helped by higher interest rates.

Netflix – An analyst report at Goldman Sachs said the firm believes consensus subscriber estimates ahead of Monday's quarterly earnings report are too low for the fourth quarter and beyond. Goldman currently rates Netflix a "buy" with a 12-month price target of $235 per share.

Nvidia – Needham raised its price target on the graphics chipmaker's stock to $250 per share from $200, after meeting with CEO Jensen Huang this past week during a conference in Munich. Needham is basing its move in part on earnings potential in Nvidia's Data Center products.

Tesla — The automaker recalled 11,000 Model X SUVs to fix a rear seat issue. Tesla said it had not received any reports of injuries or accidents related to the issue.

Baxter International – Baxter said it will see a fourth-quarter revenue hit from the impact of Hurricane Maria on its Puerto Rico manufacturing operations. However, the drugmaker said the negative hit from Maria is being eased by other positive factors.

Equifax – Equifax said its systems were not compromised Thursday, but that one of its third-party vendors had been running malicious code on one of its web pages. Equifax said it took that page offline and that its systems were not compromised.

Spark Therapeutics – Spark received a positive recommendation from a Food and Drug Administration panel on its gene therapy treatment for a rare form of vision loss. A final decision is expected by January, with the treatment costing up to $1 million per patient.

Monsanto – Monsanto's deal to be acquired by Germany's Bayer took another step forward when BASF agreed to buy parts of Bayer's seed and herbicide businesses in a $7 billion deal. The sale is part of asset disposals that regulators want in order to approve the $66 billion transaction.

Boeing – Some Boeing jets contain products from Japan's Kobe Steel that include those falsely certified by the steelmaker, according to a Reuters report quoting a source with knowledge of the matter. The report said Boeing does not yet consider the issue a safety problem.

Walt Disney – Disney will cut 200 jobs at ABC and some of its cable networks, according to Reuters quoting a source, but the cuts won't include job cuts at sports cable network ESPN.

HP Inc. – HP issued a 2018 profit forecast that comes in above Street expectations and said it will continue passing onto shareholders 50 to 75 percent of its free cash flow. The computer maker also approved a five percent increase in its quarterly dividend.