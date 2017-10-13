Tesla fires hundreds of employees while trying to ramp up vehicle production, says report

Tesla is firing hundreds of employees, the San Jose Mercury News first reported on Friday.

The news followed annual reviews at the company, and was reported just one day after Tesla announced a recall impacting 11,000 of its Model X SUV's worldwide. The recall concerned rear seats that may fail to lock safely in place in the vehicles.

The Mercury News reported that the dismissals were not classified as layoffs, but were performance-related. Most of those fired were in sales and administrative roles not manufacturing and engineering. The report says betwen 400 and 700 people were fired. The company's Fremont, California manufacturing plant has more than 10,000 workers.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment, but appears to have confirmed the report to the San Jose Mercury News.





