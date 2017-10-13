How 2 hair stylists turned a costly failure into a business that’s making millions

"The ethnic section was dimly lit for many years," she says. "Black women didn't have the proper tools to take care of their hair and saw only European images."
Branch believes that they received a call from Target because large retailers began to see a major decline in their meager ethnic sections as Miss Jessie's became more and more popular.
"We were keeping women away from chemicals that alter their hair," says Branch. "This was an epiphany and an introduction into what God gave [ethnic women] naturally. So we brought a higher price value for many retailers."
In March 2010, Miss Jessie's hit Target shelves in "200 to 400 stores," Branch says. But once again they refused to expand their offices or even push more products into other stores. "We wanted to get our footing and take our time in growing," she says. "We took manageable steps."
The sisters also turned down outside investments and partners. "We went into business to be our bosses," Branch says. She explains that her African American father came from the civil rights era and believed that it was important for them to be independent. "It wasn't about the money," she says. "With an infusion of cash from partners, even a minority stake, there's a trade-off."
But the most important reason for having full control of their business, says Branch, is that they stayed true to their brand values of having ethnic women and young girls fall in love with their hair.