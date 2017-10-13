How 2 hair stylists turned a costly failure into a business that’s making millions

In fact, according to market research firm Mintel, the black hair market is projected to hit $1.4 billion by 2020. "Women with textured hair are no longer the minority," Branch tells CNBC Make It. "And retailers now see this as a profitable market."

Today, Miss Jessie's, which was one of the pioneers in the ethnic hair care market and has won numerous beauty awards, has become a multimillion-dollar business with thousands of products in hundreds of retail stores worldwide. One of the most notable parts of the company's success is that its products have created a market for entrepreneurs to cater to the multicultural space.

However, it wasn't always smooth sailing for the creators of Miss Jessie's. Branch tells CNBC Make It that learning from a costly failure early on is why they were able to achieve such rapid success.

In 1997, the Branch sisters opened their first hair salon. The two had little to no formal training or mentors in the traditional sense but they were hungry for success and knew that they loved hair. They used $8,000 to purchase a brownstone in Boerum, Hill Brooklyn and quickly began to expand the business.