How this 30-year-old is making millions selling wildly Instagram-able boozy ice cream

Last year, videos of ice cream company Tipsy Scoop crafting pints of its alcohol-infused desserts, named for cocktails, like "vanilla bean bourbon," went viral on Facebook.

"One of our videos got like 7 million views in five days, something crazy like that," 30-year-old Tipsy Scoop founder Melissa Tavss tells CNBC Make It.

Not long after, Tavss was working in her small office at the company's production facility in East Harlem in New York City, when she and her two employees heard a buzz at the door. They assumed it was a delivery person, coming to drop something off at the brand's industrial space, which sits without any signage or storefront on 113th Street and Park Avenue under a train track.

So when Tavss answered, she was shocked to find customers. They had seen the videos and came to try some of Tipsy Scoop's boozy ice cream themselves.

"They looked as confused as we were," Tavss laughs. "They were showing up thinking it was an ice cream shop." Instead, they found what she calls a "kind of a scary looking warehouse."

At that time, Tipsy Scoop, which makes ice cream with 5 percent alcohol by volume (two scoops is like a light beer), was selling its product on the company's website, at a couple of retailers, like Whole Foods, and via catering events — but there was no ice cream shop, and Tavss had no plans to open one.

Tipsy Scoop going viral changed all that.