Trump says US will terminate Iran nuclear deal if he can't reach solution with Congress, allies

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will scrap the Iran nuclear deal if Congress and U.S. allies do not reach a solution under a plan his administration has put forward.

"In the event we are not able to reach a solution working with Congress and our allies, then the agreement will be terminated," Trump said. "It is under continuous review and our participation can be canceled by me, as president, at any time."

The Trump administration is expanding its efforts to contain Iran, the administration told reporters in a briefing on Thursday. Trump on Friday confirmed he will start that process by telling Congress the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran is no longer in America's interest.

The announcement sets in motion a high-stakes campaign to "fix" the deal.

Trump outlined the new strategy on Friday, which aims to address not just problems the administration sees in the nuclear deal but also in Iran's ballistic missile program and its role in conflicts throughout the Middle East, issues that were not addressed as part of nuclear negotiations.