    Watch: Trump addresses the Values Voter Summit

    President Donald Trump on Friday addressed the annual Family Research Council's Values Voters Summit, a gathering of politically active conservatives in Washington, D.C. Trump is the first sitting president to address the group, whose energized voters and organizers helped to boost Trump's candidacy in the Republican primary.

    Trump has a complicated relationship with the religious right: On one hand, polling shows that his policy proposals enjoy wide support among many Evangelical Christians, 81 percent of whom voted for Trump in 2016.

    Still, the president's past support for reproductive rights, his poor attendance record at church and his two divorces put him at odds with many of the core values these same Christian voters espouse.

