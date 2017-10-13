"We need more mentors and leaders of color to help shepherd our youth as they navigate the highly competitive job market where coveted skills, access and professional networks are critical to success."

Among many challenges facing those trying to break that ceiling are doubts about their ability to succeed. I faced those struggles myself, early in my career. I remember walking up to a group of co-workers at my first job who were talking about the new affirmative action hire. I stood there for a beat before I realized they were talking about me!

What made it possible for me to step past instances like that is the support I got when I was in high school and college, the lessons I learned about how to make my way in academia and the professional world, about how I needed to be even better prepared than the competition so that people would take me seriously.

Employers need to look inward to remove unconscious bias and other barriers from the recruitment and hiring process. The Rockefeller Foundation and 100K Opportunities have done important work in the impact hiring space to help companies understand how to attract and retain non-traditional candidates — so-called opportunity youth, who show tremendous promise and aptitude but may not have a conventional educational or professional background. Companies also need to make a real commitment to diversity and inclusion from the top, and not one that is relegated to HR. They need to take a hard look at their leadership and board representation, and whether they are providing adequate mentorship and leadership opportunities from within — especially when it comes to young women and minorities.

The business case for diversity and inclusion is an easy one. It's not just the right thing to do in one of the most diverse countries in the world; the investment also yields strong return on investment. More than three quarters (76 percent) of at-risk young adults who had a mentor aspire to enroll in and graduate from college versus half (56 percent) of at-risk young adults who had no mentor. According to McKinsey, companies in the top quartile for diversity are 35 percent more likely to financially outperform those in the bottom quartile. Likewise, in the United States, there is a linear relationship between racial and ethnic diversity and better financial performance: for every 10 percent increase in racial and ethnic diversity on the senior executive team, earnings rise.

I urge you to work with your employer, community groups, or any resource at your disposal to help make dreams come true for these young adults. Be a mentor yourself, tell them your story of mentorship and what it did for you.

Trust me, it will not only enrich their lives but they will pay it forward by creating even more mentors. "My hopes and dreams are to graduate college, to own my own business, or to own my own dance studio," one girl told me. "So I can help out other children in my community."

Soledad O'Brien is an award-winning journalist, author and founder of Starfish Media Group and co-founder of the PowHERful Foundation.