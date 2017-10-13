Wells Fargo shares fall 3% after revenue misses the Street

Wells Fargo was scheduled to report third-quarter earnings Friday morning before the opening bell.

The consensus estimate from analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to report:

Earnings per share of $1.03.

Revenue of $22.4 billion.

Wells Fargo has struggled to recover from a massive consumer sales scandal last year that resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and the resignation of then-CEO John Stumpf.

The new CEO, Tim Sloan, has since grappled with revelations of more fraudulent consumer accounts and a shakeup of board members.

Wells Fargo shares are up just 0.2 percent for the year. In contrast, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) has climbed 12 percent to highs not seen since 2007.

Bank of America also reported earnings on Friday before the bell, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines.