Your first trade for Friday, October 13

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Home Depot.

Karen Finerman was a seller of General Motors.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Disney.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Twitter.

Trader Disclosure: On October 12, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AMAT, BABA, BAC, BHP, C, CHK, COP, CRM, CS, CZR, EOG, FB, FCX, GDX, HD, HIMX, INTC, JBLU, JNJ, LULU, MAC, MSFT, MU, NTRS, OA, ORCL, PFE, PG, S, SCSS, SFM, SPY, TMUS, TWTR, UNP, UUP, VALE, VLO, WYNN, XBI, XLF, XOP. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, BMS, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, GIS, GM, IBM, KO, LEN, MLCO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, NTRS, PEP, PFE, SCSS, TRN, TXT, UAL, UPS, VIAB, WDC, WFC, WFT, WYNN. Pete owns TLT puts. Bought calls: AMAT, TWTR. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EFX put spreads, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB puts, FB short calls FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GM short calls, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC short calls, C, C calls, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, VRX, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Karen is long EFX put spreads, FB puts, FB short calls, GM short calls. Dan Nathan is long AMD, INTC, IPOA, OSTK. Dan is short SPY. Sold DIS. Bought OSTK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.