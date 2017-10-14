This is a harder one to argue because it relies on subjective opinions about what society is and should be, and how individuals should relate to it.

Two big criticisms that come up often are fake news and Amazon hurting the retail industry.

Facebook and Google allowed fake news stories to circulate during the presidential election, and it was effective. According to one Buzzfeed study, toward the end of the election cycle, the top 20 fake news stories reached more Facebook users than the top 20 real news stories.

The problem is still going on: Just last week, several sites spread false information about the Las Vegas mass shooting, and Facebook and Google did not screen it out. These are serious product flaws, and both companies need to fix them.

But the societal features that encouraged people to believe and spread these fake news stories have been building for decades now.

Political rhetoric and voters have become steadily more extreme and partisan since the 1980s, and traditional news sites have echoed that partisanship in their coverage. The motivations for this are complex, but the Washington Post offered 10 reasons for this growing partisanship back in January 2015.

Facebook was built to make the spread of ideas as frictionless as possible. If those ideas are angry, polarizing, ill-informed, ignorant (call them whatever you want) it reflects the people who are spreading them, not the platform on which they're spread.

In other words, social media is holding a mirror up to ourselves, and we don't like what we see.

It's the same with the criticism of Amazon. The company is relentless about providing low costs and convenient access to goods in the form of ever-faster delivery. Along the way, it plays hardball with suppliers, is sometimes sloppy about policing goods sold through its marketplace, and makes aggressive and surprising strategic moves like buying grocery store chains.

But overall, the criticisms of Amazon sound a lot like the salvos leveled at Wal-Mart a decade or two ago, when its convenient massive selection and low prices drove small-town retailers out of business.

Many Americans like buying stuff. They want that stuff as fast and as cheap as possible. Amazon is riding that wave, not creating it.