    Asia markets to focus on firmer Wall Street, China inflation data ahead

    • U.S. consumer prices for September were softer than expected
    • Dollar initially slid before recouping losses
    • Investors await China inflation data

    Major Asian indexes on Monday are expected to focus on Wall Street's firmer Friday close as investors await the release of China inflation data.

    U.S. September consumer prices released Friday were softer than expected. Still, although the headline 0.5 percent increase was below the 0.6 percent predicted in a Reuters poll, the rise in prices was the largest monthly increase in eight months.

    Despite the weaker-than-expected number, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen appeared positive on the inflation outlook in the months ahead in a Sunday speech, Reuters said. Yellen indicated that inflation was likely to improve despite the unexpectedly low levels seen this year.

    The dollar initially slid following the lackluster data release, but later recouped losses. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, stood at 93.144 by 6:48 a.m. HK/SIN, above a low of 92.749 seen on Friday. Against the Japanese currency, the dollar fetched 111.92 yen.

    Meanwhile, stocks on Wall Street touched record levels on Friday as earnings season rolled on. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.13 percent, or 30.71 points, to close at 22,871.72, the S&P 500 added 0.09 percent, or 2.24 points, to end at 2,553.17 and the Nasdaq closed up 0.22 percent, or 14.29 points, to finish the session at 6,605.8.

    In Asia, Japanese equities look set to extend gains at the open after the Nikkei 225 touched a 21-year high in the last session. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.59 percent at 21,280 and Osaka futures were 0.31 percent higher at 21,220. The benchmark index closed at 21,155.18 on Friday.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46 percent in early morning trade.

    Ahead, China is likely to be in the spotlight this week as the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party China kicks off on on Oct. 18. Investors in the region will also keep an eye on inflation data out of the world's second-largest economy due later in the day.

    Oil prices surged on Friday as markets cheered robust China import data and after news that President Donald Trump had not reimposed sanctions on Iran. Brent crude rose 1.6 percent to settle at $57.17 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate advanced 1.7 percent to settle at $51.45.

    Here's the economic calendar for today (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:30 a.m.: China September CPI and PPI
    • 12:00 p.m.: Indonesia September balance of trade
    • 12:30 p.m.: Japan August industrial production

