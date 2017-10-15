Wall Street week ahead: The Senate takes on Trump's tax plan. Plus, a big week for earnings

There's an interesting debate going on in the markets now: Has this year's rally in stocks been all about tax reform and the rest of the Trump trade, or is something bigger at work?

The market is up big this year, so it's worthwhile to know whether the wind is at investors' backs or if there's a gale blowing that could knock the bull off its hooves.

One side argues that it's really a strong fundamental picture that has lifted the Dow 15.8 percent this year, while the other believes it's all about the anticipation that another package of goodies could be coming the market's way now that the Federal Reserve has eased up on its economic stimulus measures.

We could get a better handle on what the answer is as events develop through the week.