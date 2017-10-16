This global hub is tipped to double its aircraft numbers within 20 years

The Middle East's reputation as a global hub for air travel looks set to grow and grow.

The number of planes operated by Middle East airlines, including Dubai's Etihad Airways and Doha's Qatar Airways, is forecast to more than double over the next two decades, according to the Airbus Global Market Forecast.

Airbus has predicted that the Middle East will order 2,590 new aircraft over the next 20 years, with around three-quarters of that figure needed to accommodate capacity growth.

"Most people around the world are just one flight away from the Middle East. The region's proximity to the world's population and growth markets has been a key in its aviation," said John Leahy, chief operating officer customers at Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

The European multinational estimated that Middle East demand will include 1,080 twin-aisle aircraft, the same number of single-aisle aircraft, and 430 very large aircraft.

The future demand for the Middle East's needs is valued at US$600 billion worth of orders.

Traffic routes to and from Middle East destinations is tipped by Airbus to grow at a punchy 5.9 percent annually until 2036. The highest growth is expected to be on routes connecting with Latin America.

Freight traffic growth from the region is expected to be highest between the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, with 4.0 percent annual growth to 2036.