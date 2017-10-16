Apple's new campus is nearly finished and now Apple is building basketball courts

In the video, viewers will note that much of the landscaping inside the center of the Cupertino, California, campus is well underway. Also, Apple appears to be finishing basketball and tennis courts that will be available for employees to use during free time. Pathways are still being created by bulldozers and other heavy machinery.

Apple first opened up the campus for the media when it introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in its new Steve Jobs theater. Press wasn't allowed to enter the main facility yet, however.

Apple is reportedly spending $5 billion on the campus. Watch the full video here.