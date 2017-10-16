Copper surges on positive China data, dollar edges up ahead of Asian trade

Commodities gained on the back of better-than-expected China producer prices and the dollar firmed ahead of Asia's Tuesday trading day.

Copper prices surged overnight after China's producer price index for September beat expectations in its Monday reveal. That metal cracked the $7,000 per ton level, reaching heights not seen since 2014. Copper last traded at $7,130.

Investors are expecting a "relatively positive backdrop" in the space ahead of China's 19th Party Congress, which is set to begin Oct. 18, according to ANZ Research.

Also in the commodities patch, oil prices were given a boost following headlines that Iraqi forces had captured parts of Kirkuk, an oil-rich city controlled by Kurdish forces. Brent crude futures surged 1.1 percent to settle at $57.82 a barrel as markets worried geopolitical tensions could disrupt supply. U.S. crude settled up 0.8 percent at $51.87.

Meanwhile, the greenback edged up against a basket of rival currencies overnight, with the dollar index standing at 93.275 at 6:33 a.m. HK/SIN. The U.S. currency also firmed against the Japanese yen to trade at 112.13 — above levels around the 111.7 handle seen at the end of Asian trade on Monday.