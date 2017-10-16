This 31-year-old millennial is set to be the world's youngest head of state

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz is set to become the world's youngest head of state and the first millennial to lead a European country, according to the Associated Press.

The country's conservative People's Party (ÖVP) declared victory in the country's general election on Sunday, which 31-year-old Kurz called a "historic success." Although no party won a majority, the chancellor-elect will likely be sworn in after government negotiations, as the ÖVP has been in power for more than 30 years, according to the Associated Press and BBC.

"He defies the traditional stodgy image of politicians and mostly goes without a tie, works standing behind a desk and flies economy class," the Associated Press reports.

Kurz still lives in the Vienna neighborhood where he grew up and shares a small apartment with his girlfriend, Ozy reports, which also notes he's "presidential material before he gets his first gray hair."

Kurz has also gained the nickname "Wunderwuzzi" or roughly translated to "Wonder Kid," reports France 24, achieving some level of rock star status where selfie sessions with him can reportedly last over two hours.

The Austrian leader is otherwise private about much of his life outside of politics, the Associated Press reports. But he has been interested in the field since he was at least 17.