    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: The endless naysayers are wrong about Home Depot

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Home Depot: "Yes. And the naysayers never stop. They don't realize that the volume of business from Florida and from Texas will last for months. The naysayers don't have it."

    Roku: "No. We think it's too expensive. We think that the technology could have a problem down the road. That's why we are saying, above $22, you want to sell the stock."

    DTE Energy: "Oh, you're in a good one. That's a renaissance story and it's an absolutely great, great, great utility. I should have been behind it. I got behind ConEd. That's been a good one too. And Dominion. But you've got a good one."

    Cisco Systems: "It is a buy long term. I'm glad you emphasized 'long term,' because the company's been saying that a lot of the changes really won't hit home until 2020. In the interim, you're paid a nice yield."

    CenturyLink: "I'm not a believer. I'm not a believer. I'm a believer in Verizon. I'm a believer in T-Mobile. I'm a believer in AT&T and I'm a believer in Sprint. And beyond that, I don't believe."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

