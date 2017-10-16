Adopting this powerful mindset will help you become wealthy and successful

We're often brighter and more talented than we give ourselves credit for. In fact, we discredit ourselves so often that it's become a legitimate psychological problem called Impostor Syndrome.

The reason many only achieve incremental growth is because they set their own sights too low and don't realize what they're capable of. That's why I have myself and my team at LexION Capital set "reach" goals. As the name suggests, we aim for radical improvement that seems just a little bit out of reach.

As Grant Cardone puts it, "You cannot get to the next phase of a project without a grander mind-set, more acceleration, and extra horsepower." For instance, rather than aiming to start a popular blog, set a goal for 100,000 readers in the next 3 months. What you believe is what you can achieve, and that all starts with setting a higher standard for yourself. Even if you don't reach 100 percent of your goal, you'll be surprised at the results.