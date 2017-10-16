VISIT CNBC.COM

What to say when an interviewer asks, ‘What questions do you have for me?’

Experts say that one of the most important questions of every interview is also one of the most common: "What questions do you have for me?"

"This is one of, if not the most important question during the interview process," Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose tells Glassdoor, as part of the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series.

This question is of particular importance because it allows you to take the interview into your own hands. "Show that you researched the company in detail and are interviewing with them because you really liked what you found online, and are at the interview to learn more and see if you are a good fit for each other," says Meneghello.

508065171
Hero Images | Getty Images

Nicole Wood, CEO and co-founder of career coaching firm Ama La Vida, tells Glassdoor that applicants should use the following formula when answering this question: "I read about the XYZ initiative online. Can you tell me more about it and how it relates to the work your team is doing?"

Additionally, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that interviewees should use this question as an opportunity to show they've been listening and show that they think big.

"Focus in on an aspect of the job as it's been described," says Welch. For instance, you could say, "Mary said part of my job would be interfacing with the operations team. I'd love to hear a little more about what that entails."

In order to show that you think big, Welch suggests that you ask expansive industry-level questions. "Go up to 20,000 feet," she says, "and ask about the competition, the industry." Welch suggests that applicants say something like, "I just read an interesting article about how your competitors are using artificial intelligence. How are you thinking about that development?"

By actively listening, doing your research and thinking big you can make sure you perfectly navigate this common question that Welch describes as "the finale of your job interview."

