What to say when an interviewer asks, ‘What questions do you have for me?’

Nicole Wood, CEO and co-founder of career coaching firm Ama La Vida, tells Glassdoor that applicants should use the following formula when answering this question: "I read about the XYZ initiative online. Can you tell me more about it and how it relates to the work your team is doing?"

Additionally, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that interviewees should use this question as an opportunity to show they've been listening and show that they think big.

"Focus in on an aspect of the job as it's been described," says Welch. For instance, you could say, "Mary said part of my job would be interfacing with the operations team. I'd love to hear a little more about what that entails."

In order to show that you think big, Welch suggests that you ask expansive industry-level questions. "Go up to 20,000 feet," she says, "and ask about the competition, the industry." Welch suggests that applicants say something like, "I just read an interesting article about how your competitors are using artificial intelligence. How are you thinking about that development?"

By actively listening, doing your research and thinking big you can make sure you perfectly navigate this common question that Welch describes as "the finale of your job interview."

