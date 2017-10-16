Microsoft adding Marriott CEO, former Commerce Secretary to board

Microsoft on Monday revealed the latest nominees for its board of directors: Penny Pritzker, the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President Obama, and Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International.

Pritzker and Sorenson, both 58, would be joining as activist investor Mason Morfit -- who joined the board shortly after Satya Nadella became Microsoft's CEO -- gets ready to leave in November. Pritzker would give the board more diversity, Microsoft pointed out in the proxy statement announcing the news.

Morfit's departure from the board was expected; PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston was announced as his replacement earlier this year.

Pritzker has previously served on Hyatt Hotels' board, while Sorenson has previously been a Wal-Mart board member.

Microsoft shareholders will be able to vote on the nominations; the annual shareholders meeting will take place in Bellevue, Wash., on November 29.

Microsoft's current board relied on the search firm Spencer Stuart to find its next members.