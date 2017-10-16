Millennial in Austria set to become the world’s youngest leader

Sebastian Kurz is set to become the next chancellor of Austria and, at 31, the world's youngest leader after North Korea's Kim Jong Un (33) and Ireland's Leo Varadkar (38).

Known as "Wunderwuzzi" (roughly translated as "one who can walk on water"), Kurz won Austria's general election Sunday with about 31 percent of the vote.

He took over as leader of the center-right People's Party (OVP) in May and quickly rebranded it and introduced a more extremist stance on immigration.

"Mr Kurz used his personal popularity and his rebranding of the OVP to push the party into first place," Pepijn Bergsen, Austria analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit told CNBC Monday.