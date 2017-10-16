Northern California wildfires: A region reduced to ashes

Firefighters in Northern California have finally started to gain ground over the wildfires that have swept across Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties. At least 40 people have died, making this the deadliest wildfire in the state's history. With several people still reported missing, search and rescue teams have begun the grim task of sifting through charred ruins in search of human remains.

Fires destroyed more than 5,700 homes and businesses, with entire neighborhoods reduced to ashes. Thousands of displaced residents are slowly returning to the place where their homes once stood to sift through the ashes.

Fires also scorched several vineyards, devastating one of the region's key industries for years to come.

The following are just some of the harrowing scenes from these catastrophic wildfires.