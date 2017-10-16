Northern California wildfires: A region reduced to ashes

Firefighters in Northern California have finally started to gain ground over the wildfires that have swept across Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties. At least 40 people have died, making this the deadliest wildfire in the state's history. With several people still reported missing, search and rescue teams have begun the grim task of sifting through charred ruins in search of human remains.
Fires destroyed more than 5,700 homes and businesses, with entire neighborhoods reduced to ashes. Thousands of displaced residents are slowly returning to the place where their homes once stood to sift through the ashes.
Fires also scorched several vineyards, devastating one of the region's key industries for years to come.
The following are just some of the harrowing scenes from these catastrophic wildfires.
Firefighters walk through the Fountaingrove neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California.
Charlie and Kate Higgins embrace in front of their burned home in Santa Rosa.
The ruins of houses destroyed by the Tubbs Fire are seen near Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa.
Search and rescue personnel look for human remains in the Journey's End Mobile Home park following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
A search and rescue team searches for bodies at a property where a person was reported missing in Santa Rosa.
Residences, right, burned by wildfires are seen in this aerial photograph of Santa Rosa.
A Red Cross volunteer helps people displaced by wildfires at an evacuation center in Santa Rosa.
A firefighter hands a safe to Julian and Lisa Corwin in the Fountaingrove neighborhood in Santa Rosa.
Ed Curzon, right, and his daughter Margaret sift debris to salvage anything they can from the rubble of their home, destroyed by a wildfire in the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa. "My parents and my dogs are alive. That's all that matters," Margaret Curzon said.
Margaret Curzon shows her mother, Karen, a ceramic figurine salvaged from her childhood home in Santa Rosa.
Winemaker Pierre Birebent inspects a melted wine bottle among the burned out remains of the Signorello Estate Winery in Napa.
Flames rose behind Ledson Winery in Kenwood, near Santa Rosa.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews work to restore power near fire-damaged Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa.
A firefighter works to defend homes from an approaching wildfire in Sonoma.
A sign thanking firefighters is posted in Sonoma. More than 11,000 firefighters continue to battle the blazes across the state.