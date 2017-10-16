President Donald Trump is a "soulless coward," San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich told The Nation.

Popovich, a vocal critic of the president, called a reporter at the progressive magazine after Trump falsely claimed that President Barack Obama didn't call the families of fallen soldiers. The Spurs coach urged the reporter to let him talk on the record because Trump's remarks about former presidents were "so beyond the pale" that he was nearly speechless.

"This man in the Oval Office is a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others," Popovich said.

He went on to call Trump a "pathological liar" and said those who work with the president "should be ashamed."