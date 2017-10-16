Suzy Welch: 5 signs your boss sees you as a star performer

You may think you're the office superstar, but the full picture is probably more complicated.

"Do you think you're a star?" bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch asks. If the answer is an automatic "yes," you might have what's called "illusory superiority," or "superiority bias."

In other words, your ego may be too big. And according to Welch, acting as though you're superior to others at work can damage your reputation and prevent you from growing professionally.

On the other hand, maybe all the encouraging words in the world aren't enough to convince you you're doing a good job. That self-doubt may be hindering your ability to become the team leader you're actually capable of being.