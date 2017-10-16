    ×

    Trump and Mitch McConnell say they want tax reform done by the end of the year

    President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated Monday that they want to see a tax bill passed by the end of the year.

    "I really believe that we have a very good chance of getting the taxes done ... hopefully fairly long before the end of the year," the president said in a hastily scheduled press availability following a lunch with the Kentucky Republican.

    McConnell added: "The goal is to get it done by the end of the year."

    The GOP faces multiple hurdles in meeting the target for approving a tax plan. Tax-writing committees have not yet crafted a bill, while lawmakers have other legislative deadlines to meet before the end of the year, as well.

    The Senate also still needs to pass a fiscal 2018 budget resolution, then approve a joint budget with the House, before a more concrete plan takes shape. The chamber hopes to pass it this week.

    Passing a budget proposal allows them to use rules in which the GOP can pass a bill with only Republicans votes in the Senate.

    The Republican president and top senator in his party also aimed to quash talk of a rocky working relationship.

    Trump and McConnell put on a united front and said they have the same policy goals.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.