    ×

    US Markets

    Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Netflix earnings

    • The three major indexes hit intraday record highs shortly after the open.
    • Wall Street looked ahead to Netflix's third-quarter results.
    • Investors also turned their eye to Washington, with the Senate expected to vote on a government budget this week.
    Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record levels at open
    Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record levels at open   

    U.S. stocks rose to record highs on Monday as Wall Street looked ahead to the release of Netflix's quarterly results.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 35 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent, with telecommunications and energy leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.25 percent. The three indexes reached record intraday highs shortly after the open.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Netflix is expected to release its third-quarter earnings shortly after the bell. Netflix's stock hit a record high last week after analysts at Goldman Sachs predicted the company will post subscriber gains above expectations. Netflix shares traded 0.1 percent lower as of 10:20 a.m. in New York.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 22, 2016 in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 22, 2016 in New York City.

    Earnings season kicked off last week with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America releasing their results. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Verizon and Honeywell are among the companies set to report this week.

    "This week is important because you've got companies from almost each sector reporting, so you're going to get a good picture" of Corporate America's health, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

    Equities posted slight gains last week, reaching new records and building on their sharp year-to-date gains. The three major indexes are up at least 17 percent in 2017.

    "The support for the market is centered on improving economic conditions worldwide and on growing expectations for tax relief," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird, in a note to clients.

    "From a flow of funds perspective, tax reform is expected to allow for the return of overseas profits estimated at being more than $2 trillion. The money from overseas could provide capital for stock buybacks," Bittles said.

    Investors' hopes of corporate tax reform have increased recently, after the House passed a $4.1 trillion budget earlier this month. The Senate is expected to vote on the budget this week.

    President Donald Trump touted the U.S. stock market on Monday, tweeting: "Since Election Day on November 8, the Stock Market is up more than 25%, unemployment is at a 17 year low & companies are coming back to U.S."

    He also said in a separate tweet: "The U.S. has gained more than 5.2 trillion dollars in Stock Market Value since Election Day! Also, record business enthusiasm."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...