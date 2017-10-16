How in-house advertising works at Wix.com, the website builder with a $100 million marketing budget

Most large brands use external advertising agencies to advise them on marketing and to create commercials.

But not so Wix.com, the website creation site that has 110 million registered users and an annual ad budget of more than $100 million, according to its latest financial report.

It used an in-house team to come up with the idea for "Chef Felix," its Super Bowl commercial this year, an action spot starring actors Gal Gadot and Jason Statham that has been watched more than 5 million times on YouTube. The ad topped a ranking of the most engaging Super Bowl ads ahead of the NFL championship in February and there is a "high chance" the brand will be involved with the "biggest advertising event" of the year in 2018, according to chief marketing officer Omer Shai, who spoke to CNBC by phone.