These 5 hacks can help you learn anything, according to a Stanford professor

Whether you are a student, a professional or an entrepreneur, learning is a vital part of getting ahead. But some people seem to be better learners than others.

Stanford professor Candace Thille is an expert in learning. She teaches at Stanford's Neurosciences Interdepartmental Program and is the Director of the Stanford Open Learning Initiative and the Co-Director of the Stanford Lytics Lab.

Thille has found that many students could be great learners but fall into unproductive learning habits. She tells CNBC Make It, "I think there are a lot of misunderstandings for students about how to learn."

These five hacks can turn anyone at any stage into a great learner and help eliminate habits that waste your time: