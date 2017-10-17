Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: IBM, SCSS & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of International Business Machines jumped more than 5 percent in the extended session after the company reported third quarter earnings. This was the company's 22nd consecutive quarter of declining revenue, yet its top and bottom lines for the period exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

Cree Inc. shares fell more than 2 percent after hours following the company's fiscal first quarter financial report. Earnings and revenue were in line with estimates, but the company offered weak guidance for the current period.

Amazon's stock was flat after the bell. Late Tuesday, the company said Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigned following sexual harassment allegations.

Select Comfort Corp.'s stock declined more than 4.5 percent after the bell. The company posted earnings and revenue below Wall Street expectations, and increased its share-buyback program to $500 million.