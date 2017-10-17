Asia markets to keep an eye on China's Party Congress as dollar firms

The dollar climbed and the Dow Jones industrial average cracked a record level ahead of Asia's Wednesday trading day.

The U.S. currency rose to its highest levels in a week as markets speculated over President Donald Trump's choice of a candidate to succeed Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve Chair. Stanford University economist John Taylor, regarded by market watchers as more hawkish than Yellen, is currently seen as a front-runner, according to media reports. Trump is expected to make his decision early in November.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday following the news. The index stood at 93.486 at 6:45 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the greenback was nearly flat at 112.17.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England was in the spotlight after U.K. inflation rose 3 percent in September, its fastest pace since 2012. Investors are watching the central bank's next meeting in November after BoE Governor Mark Carney indicated last month that interest rates could increase in coming months.

Markets will also keep an eye on developments in China as the country's 19th Party Congress begins. Key data from the world's second-largest economy, including September industrial production and third-quarter GDP numbers, are due on Oct. 19.