US Treasurys lower as investors turn attention to slew of data releases

Data is set to be a key mover and shaker for bond markets Tuesday, with a whole slew of financial releases expected to be published.

Import prices and the business leaders survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo housing market index will then be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Treasury International Capital (TIC) data, which is set to come out at 4 p.m. ET.

On the central bank front, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to be at the Northeast Pennsylvania Equitable Transit summit in Scranton.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to interview Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday, about potentially staying on as the chair of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC Monday.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the White House on Tuesday, where the two leaders are expected to discuss topics including defense cooperation and economic investment.