    US Treasurys lower as investors turn attention to slew of data releases

    • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to speak at the Northeast Pennsylvania Equitable Transit summit Tuesday
    • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $40 billion in four-week bills

    U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower Tuesday, as investors pivoted their attention to a new batch of economic data set to come out throughout the trading day.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.310 percent at 5:00 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.827 percent. Bond yields move 3inversely to prices.

    Data is set to be a key mover and shaker for bond markets Tuesday, with a whole slew of financial releases expected to be published.

    Import prices and the business leaders survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET.

    The NAHB/Wells Fargo housing market index will then be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by Treasury International Capital (TIC) data, which is set to come out at 4 p.m. ET.

    On the central bank front, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to be at the Northeast Pennsylvania Equitable Transit summit in Scranton.

    Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to interview Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday, about potentially staying on as the chair of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC Monday.

    Elsewhere, President Donald Trump will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the White House on Tuesday, where the two leaders are expected to discuss topics including defense cooperation and economic investment.

    Investors will also be waiting with bated breath for any developments surrounding the future of the U.S.' involvement in the Iran nuclear accord.

