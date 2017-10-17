Canada, Mexico to firmly reject US NAFTA proposals but will offer to keep negotiations going: Sources

Top trade negotiators from Canada and Mexico will meet Tuesday with the U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, and firmly reject the U.S. proposals floated in the current round of NAFTA negotiations, according to two people briefed on the countries' positioning.

Canada and Mexico will not walk away from the negotiating table, despite an outright rejection of the U.S. protectionist demands, these people said.

The move leaves the ball in the U.S.' court.

The Office of the USTR could not immediately be reached for comment.

Talks among staff negotiators from the three countries concluded Monday. A formal closing meeting among Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Lighthizer will take place Tuesday, followed by a joint statement at 3 p.m. ET.