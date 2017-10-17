ChargePoint hires Uber EMEA policy chief as its top Europe exec

The regional policy chief of embattled ride-hailing company Uber is leaving to join ChargePoint, a U.S. electric-vehicle charging-network maker that has attracted major financial backing from European transport companies.

Christopher Burghardt told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday that he plans to join ChargePoint early next month as its lead regional executive. He will oversee the Silicon Valley company's aggressive charging-point expansion plans in Europe.

Uber faced a year of mounting scandals and regulatory battles after Burghardt signed on last September as policy and communications chief across the company's 45-country Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

ChargePoint supplies charging hardware and software used to connect outlets.

It owns no re-charging stations of its own but works like an AirBnB or Uber to create a network of locations and schedule bookings at available charge points.

"The energy and mobility spaces are coming together," Burghardt said.

"ChargePoint is really one of the leading companies in electric vehicle infrastructure - where the two trends meet."