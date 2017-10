Cramer started with the "household names." Johnson & Johnson issued a strong earnings report before the opening bell on Tuesday, with pharmaceutical sales up 15 percent.

"That's some amazing, turbo-charged growth," Cramer said. "Yet when you look at Johnson & Johnson's price-to-earnings multiple, which is how we compare companies on an apples-to-apples basis ... this stock sells for just 18 times next year's earnings estimates."

The "Mad Money" host found this valuation downright nonsensical when compared with Colgate-Palmolive's much higher valuation of 26 times earnings.

Colgate hasn't invented much to justify its pricey multiple, while Johnson & Johnson is growing with "the single best balance sheet of any major American enterprise" behind it, Cramer argued.

Cramer added that shares of competitor Clorox, while more innovative, sells at 24 times earnings, and Procter & Gamble's stock trades at 22 times earnings.

"You could argue that all of these stocks deserve to go dramatically lower ... but I just think they're expensive and JNJ is ridiculously cheap," he concluded.