Cramer Remix: The big problem that triggered Netflix’s decline   

Frankly, CNBC's Jim Cramer was nervous before Netflix reported its quarterly earnings after the bell on Monday because he knew expectations were very high.

That's why the "Mad Money" host was not all that surprised when the stock closed down over $1 on Tuesday, falling to $199.48 from its post-earnings high of $207.

"Here's the issue in a nutshell: when everyone expects the numbers to be phenomenal, it's very difficult to blow people away, no matter how excellent the quarter really is," Cramer said. "And make no mistake, this was an absolutely fabulous quarter. Not perfect, but really, really great with even better guidance."

And Wall Street seems to agree despite the stock's tepid reaction to Netflix's estimate-trumping quarter, in which the streaming giant added 5.3 million net subscribers.

"Netflix's stock may have sold off a bit today, but don't take that as an indictment of the quarter," Cramer advised. "Remember, these declines tend not to last very long in this market if the companies behind them are growing like weeds, as this one is, and the analysts who recommended it before will reiterate their buys with raised price targets — in fact, that process has already started. In a few days, buyers will swarm back to the stock, which I believe is worth a lot more than its current market cap because of the vision, the artificial intelligence — they know what you want — and the fact that Netflix is one of the great bargains of our era."