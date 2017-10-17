'Dr. Doom' Faber: 'Thank God white people populated America'

Market doomsayer Marc "Dr. Doom" Faber has launched a racially charged diatribe in his latest newsletter, alleging that the U.S. is great primarily because it is ruled by white people.

The eccentric Gloom, Boom & Doom report author, who often speaks on CNBC and other financial media, generally forecasting some type of market downturn, focused his latest comments on the racial conflicts happening around the country.

"And thank God white people populated America, and not the blacks. Otherwise, the US would look like Zimbabwe, which it might look like one day anyway, but at least America enjoyed 200 years in the economic and political sun under a white majority," he wrote.

"I am not a racist, but the reality — no matter how politically incorrect — needs to be spelled out."

Reached for comment via email, Faber did not back away from his statements to CNBC.

"If stating some historical facts makes me a racist, then I suppose that I am a racist. For years, Japanese were condemned because they denied the Nanking massacre," he told CNBC in an email.

In addition to the brief statement, he sent a link to a USA Today story titled, "Banned in Biloxi, 'To Kill a Mockingbird' raises old censorship debate," focusing on the Harper Lee classic.

In the newsletter, Faber's comments address the confrontation in Charlottesville, Virginia, directly. Protesters clashed in August over the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from the University of Virginia campus.

The violence sparked a national debate over race and monuments that honor prominent Confederate figures that Faber decided to weigh in on.

Faber called the monuments "statues of honourable people whose only crime was to defend what all societies had done for more than 5,000 years: keep a part of the population enslaved."