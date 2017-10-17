Google just unveiled its first custom smartphone chip that helps you take better pictures

One example might be taking a picture of a shadowy skyscraper against a bright blue sky. With HDR+, you'll be able to capture both the skyscraper and the blue sky, without bits of either washing out because of parts of the image being too bright or too dark.

While the chip exists in current phones, it isn't yet activated, but will be in a future software release.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 aren't the first smartphones to offer HDR support, but Google is trying to make its photos the best using the new processor.

Google said the Pixel Visual Core will be accessible by camera applications created by other developers, not just the built-in camera app, and that it plans to activate access to the core through software updates "in the coming months."