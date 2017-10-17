How a Maine carpenter's side gig became a $2 million baseball bat business

Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer's home run during a game against the Cleveland Indians this past May was one of the season's most epic. And it wasn't just because of the distance and velocity — an estimated 469 feet at 110 mph — it was also because of the bat.

Hosmer wasn't using a Louisville Slugger or a Marucci, brands that dominate the league. He was using a bat from an ambitious up-and-comer, Dove Tail Bats.

The moment was particularly sweet for Paul Lancisi, a one-time MLB hopeful and carpenter-turned-baseball-bat-maker who made the bat Hosmer was swinging.

"To me this is a lifestyle," Lancisi tells CNBC Make It, "it's not just a business. We have personal notes from the players thanking us for the product that we produce."

Lancisi has in just six years gone from producing baseball bats as a side gig to selling to some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball. He is one of only 33 bat suppliers certified to sell to MLB players. With a staff of just 11 employees and a couple of traveling sales reps, Lancisi will produce more than 31,000 bats this year.

He has two baseball bats in the Hall of Fame, and a third one likely on the way. In September, Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon hit the 5,684th home run of the season, breaking the single-season home run record. He did it with a Dove Tail Bat.