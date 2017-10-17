Microsoft and LinkedIn HR execs reveal the right time to bring up salary in an interview

Imagine this: You're seeking a new job and have scored interviews at different companies. You don't want to waste your time interviewing for a position that won't pay what you require. Should you inquire about salary during the interview process?

Chuck Edward, Microsoft's head of global talent acquisition, says to go for it.

"Absolutely ask about salary," he tells CNBC Make It. "[At Microsoft], we're very mindful of being competitive. It's very fair to ask."

The HR exec bucks the current trend in which applicants wait for the employer to bring up salary at the very end of the interview process.

Edward explains that knowing the salary upfront is important because money is a key deciding factor when contemplating whether to accept a job offer. Knowing how much a company is willing to offer saves both sides time and effort.

Edward notes that from a legal standpoint, interviewers cannot discuss salary in some states. But for the most part, he says, bringing up salary in the beginning of the interview process is fair game.

The HR exec adds that this is particularly notable at Microsoft, which touts its transparency during the hiring process.

"We are very transparent and hold ourselves accountable," says the head of global talent.