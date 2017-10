Parents can come up with some quirky pieces of advice when you most need them, but none more so than the mother of Winnie Byanyima.

"My mother always told me, 'Winnie, you should be able to do any kind of job, except one which breaks one of the Ten Commandments,'" said Oxfam International's executive director.

A proud Catholic woman, Byanyima's mother instilled in her the belief that she was capable of anything, including "cleaning floors, scrubbing toilets, or flying a plane."