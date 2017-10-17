It sounds like a 'Goldilocks' market to me: Expert

All week, the market has been breaking records. On Monday, U.S. stocks hit record highs as Wall Street looked ahead to the release of Netflix's quarterly results. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose, breaking above 23,000 for the first time.

Despite these highs, Arone sees three major risks to the market.

"U.S. earnings are beginning to decelerate. A monetary policy mistake certainly could derail the markets. And lastly, zero could be the legislative victories the Republican Party has as they go towards campaigning for midterm elections next year," he said.

Unlike Arone, Steve Massocca, Wedbush Securities managing director, predicts the markets will continue to rise.

"I think the overwhelming impetus of this market is global central banking," he said on "Power Lunch."

"One of the largest holders of Apple and Google is the Swiss Central Bank," he said. "As long as it's pedal to the metal from all these large central banks, I think the markets continue to go higher, asset pricing continues to go higher."