LeBron James says he's the cheapest player in the NBA

LeBron James may be one of the highest paid athletes today with $86.2 million in earnings, but you'd never know it from his spending habits.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, James confirmed claims made by fellow NBA player and friend Dwyane Wade that he's the cheapest player in the league.

"I'm not turning on data roaming. I'm not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials," says James.

Last year, in an interview with Kelly Ripa, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union mentioned James' spending habits when Ripa asked who was the cheapest.

"[LeBron] doesn't take his phone if he's not assured of WiFi," joked Union.

But James isn't the only rich athlete who refuses to go broke.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will take home $23.9 million this year, yet he still lives in his parent's basement with his wife during the summer. He also drives a $5,000 dented GMC Savana passenger van that he purchased from his grandmother.