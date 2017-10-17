A Republican senator said he has reached a deal with a Democratic counerpart to prove a short-term stabilization of Obamacare health insurance markets, NBC News reported.

That deal between Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., comes five days after President Donald Trump's decision to kill crucial Obamacare payments to insurers.

Alexander said the bipartisan deal, which would have to be approved by Congress, would reinstate those cost-sharing reduction payments for two years. The deal would also give states flexibility in what kinds of health plans could be sold.

Trump's decision to end the CSR payments already was triggering higher insurance premiums rates in a number of states for 2018 before the deal was announced.

Pennsylania insurance regulators on Monday approved Obamacare rates that on average will be 30.6 percent higher next year — with the biggest chunk of that boost due to Trump's move.

Obamacare customers in Pennsylvania had been on track to face rates that were about 7.6 percent higher on average before Trump ended the cost-sharing reduction payments.

In Colorado, Obamacare customers are looking at rates that will be at least 6 percent higher that the original 27 percent hike because of the move.

And in Alaska, where rates were actually set to drop by more than 26 percent next year, the Trump CSR decision means that the actually drop in rates will end up being just 20 to 22 percent, according to a leading Obamacare rate tracker.

One outlier so far is North Dakota, whose insurance commissioner on Monday said he would not let Obamacare insurers readjust their rates upwards for 2018 despite Trump's move.

North Dakota recently had seen the insurer Medica drop out of the Obamacare market for next year because regulators would not let Medica submit proposed rates assuming the CSRs would stop being paid.

"There are a lot of people who are going to get hurt" by the president's decision, said Charles Gaba, who operates the Obamacare data site ACASignups.net.

"It just depends on their state, really," Gaba said.

Gaba said his projections show that, on average, Obamacare plans of all types nationally will cost about 14 percent more than they otherwise would have because of the ending of the CSR payments.

With the CSR cut assumed, Gabe said, rates will be 30 percent higher on average. Without it, they would have been 15 or 16 percent higher, he said.

The Trump administration last Thursday said it would immediately cease billions of dollars worth of cost-sharing-reduction reimbursements to Obamacare insurers.

The reimbursements are meant to compensate insurers for discounts that they must — by law — offer to low-income Obamacare customers for out-of-pocket health costs, including co-payments, coinsurance and deductibles.

Trump had threated for months to kill the resimbursements to insurers, which would have left them holding the bag financially for the cost of those discounts.

The reimbursements would have been worth about $10 billion to insurers next year. Avalere Health on Tuesday estimated that insurers will lose $1 billion in CSR payments through the end of

Because of Trump's threats, a number of insurers, such as North Carolina's Blue Cross Blue Shield, had asked for premium price increases next year that were as much as 20 percent or so higher than they otherwise have been. Other insurers, notably Anthem, dropped out of a number of states because of uncertainty over the CSR payments.

Some states told insurers to filed two sets of proposed rates: one assuming the CSRs continued being paid, the other assuming they would be cut off.

California was one of those states.

And last week, even before Trump's decision to end the CSRs, California's Obamacare market imposed a 12.4-percent surchage on its most popular type of individual health plans to cushion insurers for the possibility the payments being ended.